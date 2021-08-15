AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 45,836 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $53,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,705. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.