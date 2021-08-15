AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 9,223 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. 1,476,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.