AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 54,764 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.07. 1,654,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,869. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.50. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $129.10.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.