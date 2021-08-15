AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $77,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $52.44. 884,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,873. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

