AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISMD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,603. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27.

