AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $20.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $67,660,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.16. 556,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,849. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

