AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $21.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $21,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $47.89. 406,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,877. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.18.

