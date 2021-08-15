AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.62. 15,301,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.21. The company has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

