AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 208,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,864. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30.

