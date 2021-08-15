AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $409.96. 2,223,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

