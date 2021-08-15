AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $140,753,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04.

