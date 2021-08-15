AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.03. 518,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,875. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.