AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 327,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.97. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.