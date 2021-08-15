AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 229.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

VCIT traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

