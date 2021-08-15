AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $5.18 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

