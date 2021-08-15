AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.73. 91,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

