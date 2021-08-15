AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 180,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY remained flat at $$21.89 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,624. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03.

