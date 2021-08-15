AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 179,769 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,769 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. 1,149,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,075. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.08. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $31.02.

