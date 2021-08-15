AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,012 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 343,714 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,589,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,503,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,362,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.45. 2,827,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.91. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $163.57 and a 1 year high of $271.79.

