AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,213 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after buying an additional 3,887,636 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 226,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,652,000 after acquiring an additional 129,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,184,000 after acquiring an additional 721,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 842,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 365,125 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $107.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,909,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,310. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

