AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,578 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after buying an additional 205,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,427. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.