AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 198,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLES traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,871. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.17. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

