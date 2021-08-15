AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,755,000 after purchasing an additional 161,652 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $369.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

