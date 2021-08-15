AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.08. The stock had a trading volume of 204,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

