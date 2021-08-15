AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter.

HYLB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,472. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.16.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.