AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 11,457 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,233,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 69.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 123,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $142.18. 1,514,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.