AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 3,074 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

BOND traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 124,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.23. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.