AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 6,554 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $147,374,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $57,925,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,431. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

