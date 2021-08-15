AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $4.88 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 401,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 78.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,445. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.88. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

