Alphr finance (ALPHR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.34 Million

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Alphr finance has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00138810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00154150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.49 or 0.99881600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00875020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.89 or 0.06965492 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,520,540 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

