AMATEN Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. AMATEN has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,228.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

