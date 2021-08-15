Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,480.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

