Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,480.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

