Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $243,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,953,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,480.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

