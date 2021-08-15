Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $244,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,618,768,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,480.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

