AMEPAY Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $255,123.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $255,123.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00132892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00155377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,731.95 or 0.99908267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.38 or 0.00875211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.05 or 0.06946150 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.