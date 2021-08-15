America First Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,425 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 3.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $50,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,950 shares of company stock worth $26,373,217 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,505. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

