America First Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Royal Gold makes up about 4.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Royal Gold worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royal Gold by 256.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 99.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.08. 241,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.