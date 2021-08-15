America First Investment Advisors LLC Buys 24,684 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 4.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 55.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of UL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

