America First Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 4.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

NYSE:ENB remained flat at $$39.19 during midday trading on Friday. 3,596,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

