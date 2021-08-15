America First Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

MA traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $362.75. 2,303,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

