America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.90 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 4.9% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in CME Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,419. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $207.03. 524,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,214. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

