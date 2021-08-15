America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises about 5.0% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 508,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,970. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

