America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 52,133 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 3.4% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 43,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,668,000 after purchasing an additional 865,756 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 257.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 174.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 7,369,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,953,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

