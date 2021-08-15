America First Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 4.9% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 25.5% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $201.52. 260,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,454. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

