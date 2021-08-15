America First Investment Advisors LLC Takes $17 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 434,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,996,000. Pfizer accounts for about 5.0% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.48. 35,053,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,667,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

