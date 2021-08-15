American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the July 15th total of 8,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

AXP traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.08. 4,136,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,649. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.21.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.