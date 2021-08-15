American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,615 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 0.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 251.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $166.08 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

