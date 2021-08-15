American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of American International Group worth $54,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

