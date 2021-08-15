American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMLM stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

