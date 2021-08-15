American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMLM stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
